Liga MX: Pumas with several casualties for the match against Necaxa

The UNAM Pumas will visit the Rayos del Necaxa in the match of the 14th day of the Clausura 2021 of the MX League on the field of the Victoria Stadium, where the team led by Andrés Lillini will have several casualties for the game.

According to information from Julio ‘Profe’ Ibañez of TUDN, the players that Pumas will not be able to count on for the match against Necaxa are Juan Manuel Iturbe, Jerónimo Rodríguez and Luis Fernando Quintana.

As detailed in the information, both Iturbe, Quintana and Rodríguez did not make the trip with the team to Aguascalientes to face the match against Necaxa.

Pumas traveled to Aguascalientes without Juan Manuel Iturbe, Jerónimo Rodríguez and Luis Fer Quintana – Julio ‘Profe’ Ibañez (@julioiba) April 9, 2021

Although the reason for the absence of these players for the Pumas was not revealed, the only one who painted to be a starter was Jerónimo Rodríguez on the side, so Lillini would not have to make many modifications, especially since Iturbe and Quintana have not counted with a lot of play from Lillini.

