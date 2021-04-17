Liga MX: Pumas with several casualties for the match against Club Tigres

The Pumas de la UNAM receive the visit of the Tigres de la UANL on the field of the Estadio Olímpico Universitario in the match on matchday 15 of the Closing 2021 of the MX League, where those led by Andrés Lillini will arrive with several casualties such as Luis Quintana, Jerónimo Rodríguez and Emanuel Montejano.

According to information from TUDN, the Pumas will not be able to count on Luis Quintana, Jerónimo Rodríguez and Emanuel Montejano for the match against Tigres, as they continue to recover from their injuries.

It should be remembered that the Pumas could not count on these players for last day’s game against Necaxa where the university students managed to get the victory by the minimum.

In addition, it seems that Pumas will already be able to count on Juan Manuel Iturbe and Facundo Waller to receive the Tigres at CU, in a game that will be essential to be able to get into playoff positions, while the cats will seek to stay there.

It should be remembered that Tigres comes from beating FC Juárez three goals by two with a great performance by Uruguayan Nicolás ‘Diente’ López in the engagement, who scored a double to give the felines the units.

For now, the Tigres are in ninth place with 18 points, within the repechage zone, while the Pumas are in 13th place with 16 points, just two points behind the Tigres, so a victory for Andrés’ men. Lillini, would help him pass the royals in points.

