Liga MX: Pumas with everything in favor against Necaxa; felines have Rayos as children

The Pumas de la UNAM visit Rayos del Necaxa this Friday in the match on matchday 14 of the Closing 2021 of the MX League in the field of the Victoria Stadium where Andrés Lillini’s team arrives with everything in their favor to get the three points in Aguascalientes, despite the fact that the cats arrive with several casualties for the commitment.

Pumas arrives as a favorite against Necaxa, not only because they are a little higher in the general table of the Clausura 2021, but because that is how the statistics and the antecedents mark it, where the Rays have only been able to get one victory out of the last 12 matches against university students in Liga MX.

Of those 12 games, Necaxa, in addition to only having one victory, accumulates four draws and seven defeats, and in five of those games, they have not been able to score a goal for the Pumas team, seeing themselves totally inoperative on the offensive side.

However, both Pumas and Necaxa are not having a good time in the current Clausura 2021, since both are outside the playoff zone and with few options to advance to the Liguilla.

The Pumas are in the 14th position with only 13 points, while the Necaxa is the penultimate of the table with only 10 units.

