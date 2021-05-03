Liga MX: Pumas with a ‘Déjà vu’ from the Apertura 2004

Tonight, the team of Cougars receive the America club in the field of the Olympic University, in another edition of the Capital Classic, to look for his ticket to the playoffs of the Closing 2021.

Lillini’s painting depends on himself to be able to reach the final phase, since, first of all prognosis, the results he needed were given; However, the auriazul team is only served by victory.

This has caused many fans to begin to remember the tournament of the Opening 2004, The same in which everything was arranged to enter with the last ticket to Liguilla and that in the end he would end up as champion.

17 years later, Pumas arrives in a similar situation, only one ticket for two teams. That tournament was ninth and eliminated Atlas in the quarterfinals, Atlas in the semifinals, and Rayados in the final.