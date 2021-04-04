Liga MX: Pumas vs Pachuca, one of the most even matches on matchday 13 of Clausura 2021

The Pumas de la UNAM and the Tuzos del Pachuca will be measured this Sunday on the field of the Olympic University Stadium in the match corresponding to day 13 of the 2021 Clausura Tournament of the MX League with the intention of both to be able to aspire to classify the big party by way of the repechage.

The Pumas, led by Andrés Lillini, have had a very irregular tournament and at the moment are in position 15 of the table with only 12 points, after adding three victories, three draws and six defeats, so a victory against Los Tuzos would catapult them to ninth place depending on other results.

For their part, Pachuca has improved in recent weeks and those led by Paulo Pezzolano are currently in twelfth place with 13 points, so if they manage to defeat the Pumas on this date they would reach 16 points.

However, the coin is in the air, since this match between Pumas and Pachuca is one of the most even encounters in recent times, since according to the antecedents, in the last 10 Liga MX matches between the two, where the college students have won three, the Tuzos two plus four draws.

For now, Pumas and Pachuca will look for three points so as not to be left behind and establish themselves in the playoffs after a very complicated half of the tournament with many ups and downs.

