Liga MX: Pumas UNAM will already have its second reinforcement defined for the Apertura 2021

The UNAM Pumas are already preparing for next season after not even qualifying for the playoffs in the Clausura 2021 of the MX League and they would have the Argentine winger in their sights Jorge Correa for the next Opening 2021.

According to information revealed by Blanca Ríos of Fox Sports, the Pumas want to reinforce themselves with the Argentine attacker Jorge Correa, 28, whose last team was Marítimo de Portugal.

As detailed in the information, at the moment there is nothing concrete and it is not known if Pumas is negotiating for the South American attacker, but if there is an interest and would be managing his arrival.

“The Argentine Jorge Correa in the orbit of the university complex. He is a Midfielder and his last team was Marítimo de Portugal.

It should be noted that the Pumas would have already closed the signing of Jonathan Benítez for next season, but in that case, only an economic detail would be preventing the official announcement of the player for the time being.

