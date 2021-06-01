Liga MX: Pumas UNAM to a signing of reinforcing with Washington Corozo for AP 2021

The Pumas de la UNAM are one signing away from reinforcing with the Ecuadorian winger Washington Corozo ahead of the next Liga MX Apertura 2021 Tournament to strengthen the front of the team.

According to information revealed by ESPN’s Mac Reséndiz, Pumas is one signing away from hiring Corozo for the next campaign and would arrive in a definitive purchase.

“Corozo, very close to Pumas.”, Shared Mac Reséndiz next to the note where it is revealed that the cats will have the Ecuadorian player and next week it is more than likely that they will present all their reinforcements for the next campaign.

Washington Corozo made his debut in 2015 with Independiente del Valle and was a World Cup player with the U17 and U20 National Teams of his country in the Youth World Cups in Chile 2015 and Korea 2017.

In the 2021 Clausura of the MX League, Pumas did not qualify for the repechage after reaching the final last tournament against León, which they ended up losing, so the university team would already have four reinforcements closed for the Apertura 2021 and thus return to the top positions.

