Liga MX: Pumas UNAM is ‘excited’ with the Repechage in the final stretch of Clausura 2021

The Pumas de la UNAM achieved an important victory against the Rays of Necaxa this Friday at the start of Day 14 of the Clausura 2021 of the MX League, because with this the University students reached 16 points,

placing in tenth place in the General Table of Positions, lighting the ‘candle’ of the hope of a possible qualification to the Repechage, although it seems difficult that they remain in the orange zone at the end of this day.

With 16 points, Pumas was ahead of Tigres (15 points), Pachuca (14 points), Gallos (14 points), Mazatlán (14 points) and Chivas (13 points), all with the possibility of reaching it on this date. They have played their matches, and in the case of Tigres and Chivas, with one more match pending.

Dispute each ball, run more than the rival, leave the soul in each play, give everything for the University. We will continue to fight tirelessly for our place in the league.⁰⁰ Rest, fans, tonight Pumas won. ⁰⁰ # HoyMásQueNunca #SoyDePumas pic.twitter.com/BeysocJNPU – PUMAS (@PumasMX) April 10, 2021

The Auriazul team will have a key game in their aspirations to qualify for the Playoffs on the next Matchday 15, when they host the UANL Tigres at the Olympic Stadium, a rival who by then will have already played their pending matches; first against América and then against FC Juárez in the middle of the week.

The closing of the tournament looks complicated for the team led by Lillini, because in addition to the Tigers, he has to visit a well-worked Puebla and receive a visit from dangerous Eagles from America.

The good news for Pumas is that in this final stretch of the tournament, the rivals with whom he competes for a ticket to the Repechage will face each other, which would force several of these teams to leave points on the road.

Calendar of their rivals: TIGRES Receive América, visit FC Juárez, receive Monterrey, visit Chivas. PACHUCA Receives Puebla, visits Monterrey, receives Santos, visits San Luis. GALLOS Visit Santos, visit Necaxa, receive FC Juárez, visit León. MAZATLÁN Visit Xolos Tijuana, receive the Atlas, receive the Lion, visit Monterrey. CHIVAS Visit Cruz Azul, receive Xolos, visit the Atlas, receive Tigres.

