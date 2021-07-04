Liga MX: Pumas UNAM defeats Atlético Morelia in a friendly match prior to Apertura 2021

The UNAM Pumas defeated the Atlético Morelia squad of the Liga de Expansión MX in a friendly match prior to the start of the 2021 Apertura Tournament of the Liga MX on the Morelos Stadium field.

The scorers for the Pumas were reinforcements Higor Meritao and Washington Corozo, as well as the young Emanuel Montejano. For Atlético Morelia, it was Gael Acosta who put the tie.

The Pumas began by winning the game at minute 17 of the first half by Higor Meritao who made his debut as a scorer with the feline squad, taking advantage of the rejection of a shot by Alan Mozo to send the ball to the back of the nets.

Atlético Morelia tied at the beginning of the second half with both Gael Acosta who entered the area alone and placed the tie at one goal.

However, Pumas regained the advantage at minute 77 by Juan Ignacio Dinenno who, with a good definition, put the university students ahead.

Later, in the final part of the game, Washington Corozo put the final 1-3 at minute 81, taking advantage of a counterattack to send the cross shot and thus beat the Morelia goalkeeper.

