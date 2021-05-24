Liga MX: Pumas thanks Facundo Waller and Juan Manuel Iturbe

The UNAM Pumas have already officially announced their first two casualties for the Apertura 2021: Facundo Waller and Juan Manuel Iturbe, both who end their contract this summer and will not be renewed for the following semester.

On social media, the club thanked both players for their dedication and wished them success in their careers and projects.

Also read: Liga MX League: Dates and times of the Grand Final between Cruz Azul and Santos Laguna

“Thank you, Facu! Thank you, Juan! Facundo Waller and Juan Iturbe end their contract with our Club. Success in their next projects!”. Wrote the Club

Juan Manuel Iturbe, who joined the University team in 2018, played only 483 minutes in 13 games this tournament, so the decision was not to renew his contract.

Waller, with more participation, 17 games, 14 of them as a starter, did not serve him to earn his ‘renewal’ and will have to return to Colonia, the club that owns his card.

Visit our YouTube channel to enjoy our content