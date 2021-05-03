Liga MX: Pumas suffers harsh loss for the Classical Capitalino vs Club América

The Pumas de la UNAM host the Eagles of Club América tonight in the match of day 17 of the Clausura 2021 of the MX League in one more edition of the Capital Classic where they will not be able to count on Juan Manuel Iturbe.

Los Pumas, in their official Twitter account, revealed the annoyances that Juan Iturbe has and for which he will not be able to play the Capital Classic against Club América.

Also read: Liga MX: Álvaro Morales afraid of a final Cruz Azul vs Club América

“Medical report of the first men’s team. #SoyDePumas. ”, Published the Pumas next to the medical part where they defined that they have but not the time off.

MEDICAL PART OF THE FIRST TEAM

Juan Iturbe: Picture of gastroenteritis. It is kept under observation.

Read also: LA Galaxy: Javier ‘Chicharito’ Hernández defends Diego Dreyfus and talks about his relationship with Sarah Kohan

Pumas will have their last chance to qualify for the repechage of this Clausura 2021 against Club América, since they are currently in 15th place in the table with 18 points, so they need victory and wait for combinations of results.

Visit our YouTube channel to enjoy our content