Liga MX: Pumas’ secret to his fans after beating Necaxa

The UNAM Pumas defeated the Rayos del Necaxa squad by a zero goal in the match corresponding to matchday 14 of the 2021 Liga MX Clausura at the Victoria Stadium, with a goal from Juan Pablo Vigón that allowed the Led by Andrés Lillini, enter the repechage zone.

Pumas, after the game through their social networks, launched an important letter to their followers, thanking them for the unconditional support they gave them during the match against Necaxa, where many of them were present at the Victoria Stadium.

Also read: Celia Lora poses as daring in a tiny swimsuit

Thank you for your unconditional support, fans! GOYA GOYA… # HoyMásQueNunca #SoyDePumas. ”, Published pumas in networks.

With this victory, the Pumas reached the repechage positions with 16 units waiting for the other teams such as Tigres, Pachuca, Querétaro, Mazatlán FC, Chivas and Xolos de Tijuana, to play their matches this day.

Visit our YouTube channel to enjoy our content