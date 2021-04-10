Liga MX: Pumas reported on the health status of Jerónimo Rodríguez and Juan Iturbe

The Pumas of the UNAM faced this Day 14 to the Rayos del Necaxa, in a match where the cats arrived with the casualties of Luis Quintana, Jerónimo Rodríguez Y Juan Iturbe, for different injuries.

Through an official statement, the National University Club reported on the health status of the three players, being the most affected Jerónimo Rodríguez, who presents a bilateral calcaneal tendinopathy, which will keep him under observation for a week.

Regarding Juan Iturbe, the Pumas reported that he presents discomfort at the level of the right rectus femoris and the corresponding studies will be carried out to determine the severity of his injury.

In the case of Quintana, the university complex only reported that it continues with its rehabilitation.

Men’s first team medical report

Luis Quintana: Continue with rehabilitation

Jerónimo Rodríguez: Tendinopathy of the bilateral calcaneal tendon. Evolution time: 1 week.

Juan Iturbe: He refers discomfort at the level of the right femoral rectum, so it is decided to carry out pertinent studies to rule out muscle injury

