Liga MX: Pumas puts a price on Juan Pablo Vigón before the offer of the Tigres UANL

The UNAM Pumas are close to running out of Juan Pablo Vigón, who would go to the UANL Tigres as reinforcement for the 2021 Apertura and although they already launched an offer for the player, Pumas put a price on the Mexican midfielder, rejecting the offer of The cats.

According to Alan Lara, a journalist for Multimedios, Pumas asks for 3 million dollars for the pass of ‘Capi’ Vigón, that is, 500 thousand dollars more than the offer from Tigres.

Also read: Liga MX: Pumas is thrashed by Atlante in preseason match

Tigres offered 2.5 million dollars to take over the services of the 29-year-old midfielder, however, Pumas would not let him go for less than 3, which has the negotiation in a ‘push and pull’.

Likewise, the source points out that Jefferson Intriago, a Tigres player on loan in Juárez, is not in the plans of the UNAM Pumas.

The transfer is almost a fact and in the next few days the future of Vigón will be defined, since the negotiations, despite the differences, are on the right track.

Visit our YouTube channel to enjoy our content