Liga MX: Pumas presents changes in its preseason for the Apertura 2021

The UNAM Pumas continue with their preseason for the 2021 Opening Tournament of the Liga MX, although they had to make some modifications due to setbacks due to weather issues.

Through an official statement, the National University Club informed that the squad will return to CDMX due to the weather in Acapulco, Guerrero, so the friendly match against the Bravos de Juárez that was scheduled had to be canceled.

“Due to weather issues, the Pumas returned to do preseason work in Mexico City, so the game scheduled for Friday 25, against FC Juárez, was canceled.”

The university team will continue with the rest of the preseason as originally planned, although they made it clear that the agenda could be modified again if necessary.

“These are, so far, the friendly matches to be held in the coming days:

On Friday, June 25, at 10:00 am, they will face Atlante, in a game behind closed doors at the facilities of the University Club Cantera.

As had already been announced, on Saturday, July 3, at 5:00 p.m., they will play against Atlético Morelia -of Expansión MX- ​​at the Morelos Stadium, in the Michoacan capital.

In the United States they will hold two meetings; the first will be against San Antonio FC, on July 9, at 7:30 p.m., at Toyota Field in San Antonio, Texas; later, on the same stage, they will face Querétaro on July 12, also at 7:30 p.m. “

