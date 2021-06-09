Liga MX: Pumas officially presents its reinforcements for the Apertura 2021 tournament

The Pumas of the UNAM of the coach Andrés Lillini within the MX League, officially presented in front of the media, his reinforcements for the start of the next Opening Tournament 2021.

Through a video press conference in front of the media, the club’s board presented Efraín Velarde, Octavio Paz, Higor Meritão, José Rogério and Washington Corozo as their new reinforcements.

Coming back is a dream, this is my house, I lived here for 16 years, I have the same illusion as when I was a child, I come to compete “, were the words of the Mexican side.

Efraín Velarde returns after several years out of the institution, wearing the number 2 shirt on the defensive, while goalkeeper Octavio Paz also arrived, so they are left without goalkeepers trained in the club.

The other reinforcements are Higor Meritão, a medium who comes from Brazil, José Rogério who comes from Juventude and plays as a forward, and finally the Ecuadorian Washington Corozo, who comes from Sporting de Cristal in Peru.

“I want to make history in Pumas, regardless of the division we come from, the Paulista championship is the most relevant. Many players come from lower divisions and even Mexicans have triumphed”

