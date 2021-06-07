Liga MX: Pumas makes the arrival of goalkeeper Octavio Paz official

The UNAM Pumas made official the arrival of a new reinforcement in the goal; Octavio Paz, 25-year-old goalkeeper who arrives from Tlaxcala FC of the MX Expansion League.

In social networks, Pumas made official the arrival of Paz, Pachuca’s youth goalkeeper, who has no experience in Liga MX, which the fans did not like.

“The National University Club informs that goalkeeper Octavio Paz will join the first men’s team of our Pumas, once he passes the required medical and physical tests.” Wrote the Club.

Octavio Paz has dressed the shirts of Pachuca, Tlaxcala, Veracruz, Irapuato and Alebrijes of Oaxaca. In 2020 he debuted in the Expansion League with Tlaxcala and accumulates 12 games in the Silver division.