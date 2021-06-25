Liga MX: Pumas is thrashed by Atlante in preseason match

The UNAM Pumas continue with their preseason for the 2021 Apertura Tournament of the MX League and in a friendly match against the Atlantean Iron Colts, they were overwhelmed by a score of 3-1, at the facilities of the Felino team.

Pumas, with an alternate team and testing youngsters, could not beat the Expansion League team and lost in their second preseason game.

With goals from Hobbit Bermúdez, Ramiro Costa and Jonathan Martínez, Atlante beat Pumas, who discounted through José González, a 16-year-old player, midfielder of the Sub-17.

The fans did not take the result well against Atlante and exploded on social networks, coupled with the fact that one of the scorers was Christian ‘Hobbit’ Bermúdez, which they took as a bad omen.

Pumas will face its Sub 20 subsidiary this Sunday in the third preparation match for the next Liga Mx tournament.

