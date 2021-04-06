Liga MX: Pumas is already looking for a replacement for Favio Álvarez for the 2021 Apertura

The Argentine footballer Favio Alvarez placeholder image de los Pumas de la UNAM, who has had a low level in the 2021 Guardians of the MX League and although they just acquired the player permanently in December 2020, they are looking for a replacement.

Lillini has not finished convincing the Argentine and if he continues at the same level, Pumas will seek to lend the player, as it is difficult for him to go on sale.

Likewise, Andrés Lillini is already looking for a suitable replacement and the man he is looking for would be in the feline quarry.

According to Saint Cadilla, Framework Garcia, a player who was involved in a harassment controversy, would be close to returning to the courts after an injury and in Pumas they expect him to return to the level he showed in his beginnings.

García, debuted in the Clausura 2020 and scored in his first game, which excited the fans, as the player became one of the promises of the university club.

However, given the new arrest warrant against him, Pumas must turn his gaze to the other side in search of a midfielder while Marco’s situation is resolved.

