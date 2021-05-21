Liga MX: Pumas has its first two confirmed casualties for Apertura 2021

The UNAM Pumas are already preparing their Apertura 2021 tournament and in addition to thinking about the reinforcements that the club will have, the first two casualties have already been confirmed for the following campaign: Juan Manuel Iturbe and the Argentine Facundo Waller.

Both players end their contract with the UNAM team and as a group they decided not to renew them so, in the case of Waller, he will return to his home club, the Uruguay colony.

For his part, Iturbe will be a free agent and will be able to reach any club that wants his services.

In addition to these two casualties, the board is seeking accommodation for the former Club América player Leonel López, who was made ‘transferable’.

Thus, Pumas will seek to strengthen itself better than it did in the 2021 Guardians, since it only had returns from some homegrown players and lost Carlos González, Alejandro Mayorga and Andrés Iniestra.

