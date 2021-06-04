Liga MX: Pumas has a new goalkeeper from Spanish football

The Pumas of the UNAM added a new reinforcement in the goal; the Mexican Miguel Barba, who arrives from Spanish soccer, to reinforce the subsidiary team, Pumas Tabasco.

Barba, a 22-year-old goalkeeper, arrives from Salamanca in Spain, a club he arrived at in 2020 after leaving Liga MX in search of his dream.

Miguel Barba started his career in Atlas but after a tournament in the Sub 15, he arrived in Toluca where he had good tournaments in the Sub 17.

Not being able to make the jump in quality to the Sub 20, he arrived at the Durango club in the Premier League, where he was not lucky either and from where he left blank.

Now, Barba will seek to be a decisive goalkeeper to aspire to a place in the first team when Talavera says goodbye to the feline goal.