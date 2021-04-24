Liga MX: Pumas fans weapon “anger” in the stands of Cuauhtémoc

The fans returned to Cuauhtémoc Stadium this Day 16 of Closing Tournament 2021 for the duel between the Puebla Strip and the UNAM Pumas, unfortunately leaving a bad image for Mexican soccer.

Despite the fact that the match ended tied without goals, with good actions by both teams, the fans of the National University Club ended up staining the reopening of the Camoteros home.

Also read: Puebla vs Pumas: Alfredo Talavera’s terrible head clash with Israel Reyes (VIDEO)

Through social networks, several images began to circulate where you can see several Pumas fans attacking other followers who were in the stands.

THE STUPID RETURN TO THE STADIUMS !! Was that why they wanted to return to the stadiums?

Did they want to go back to do their ape stupid things? And as always, the Pumas giving the note, there is no doubt that this hobby is to have her locked in a cage and only release her at home. pic.twitter.com/PNknxtNZHI – The Expelled (@losexpulsados) April 24, 2021

One of them even seems to kick a woman who is in the middle of the fight, which ends up falling to the floor between the seats, while the others present watch from close up.

So far, neither the UNAM Pumas nor the MX League have issued any statement about what happened in Cuauhtémoc, nor the measures that will be taken against those involved.

REGRETTABLE Pumas fans fought in the stands of Cuauhtémoc. There were kicks and slaps. The game against Puebla meant the return of the fans to the stands after more than a year of absence. Imago7 | Newscasthttps: //t.co/7fF9GUvEKk pic.twitter.com/K50cWxLD6s – DIARIO RECORD (@record_mexico) April 24, 2021

Visit our channel Youtube for you to enjoy our content: