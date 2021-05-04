Liga MX: Pumas de la UNAM will reach a decade without lifting a title

The Pumas of the UNAM After playing a final in the last tournament, they ended up eliminated from the big party of the closing 2021, so on May 22 they will celebrate a decade without winning a title of MX League, since that distant 2011 where they beat the Monarcas Morelia at the Clausura 2011

That afternoon, Juan Francisco Palencia put the auriazules ahead at minute 15 from the penalty spot. However, Jaime Lozano matched the actions at 26 ‘, also by way of a penalty. The duel was very even until Javier Cortés scored 2-1 at 77 ‘to give the title to Guillermo Vázquez’s team.

Also read: Liga MX Repechage: Atlas vs Tigres undergoes changes for its transmission

Today, the Pumas live a very different reality, being left without any possibility of fighting for one more title, the product of a terrible tournament in which they barely added 18 points to place themselves in position number 15 of the general classification.

I’m not crying, I just got a champion Pumas in my eye! ⚽️ On May 22, 2011, Pumas reached what has been its last championship in Mexican soccer until today. #GOYA pic.twitter.com/6OPAlZAwZA – ZEL (@Mariazelzel) May 22, 2020

Four victories, six draws and seven defeats are the numbers signed by those led by Andrés Lillini, with just 10 goals in favor and 12 against, being the worst offense of the championship with an average of .59 goals per game, after 17 days.

In these 10 years of drought, Pumas was reached by the Tigres in seven titles and by León who also had the luxury of surpassing them, by adding three titles.

Visit our YouTube channel to enjoy our content