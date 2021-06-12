Liga MX: Pumas de la UNAM registers 4 positives in the first team

Despite the fact that Covid-19 infections have been controlled in Mexico and in Liga MX, the cases do not stop emerging for the Apertura 2021 tournament and one of the affected teams was the Pumas of the UNAM.

Through the official Twitter account, the University students made public the results of the tests to detect those infected, so that four members of the first team were positive, three from the coaching staff and one player.

However, according to the regulations established by the league itself, the elements were already isolated from the rest of their teammates to prevent the spread of the virus and they reported that they will monitor their evolution.

“Four cases of COVID-19 were detected in the first men’s team of the Pumas, three elements of the coaching staff and one player. Our four members are already isolated according to the indications of the medical body and are under observation to follow up on its evolution “, the letter states.

These are the first cases that have arisen since the feline squad returned to training to start the preseason period, so they should take extreme precautions.

