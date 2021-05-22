Liga MX: Pumas de la UNAM celebrates a decade without lifting a title

The UNAM Pumas have lived through a decade of drought in the MX League, their most recent title was raised in the Clausura 2021 and since then they have not managed to touch the glory either in Mexican Soccer or in International tournaments.

34 tournaments have passed since the Pumas lifted their last championship and the worst thing is that they have only reached the grand final of the MX League.

Their performance at the Liguillas level has not been the most optimal either, since they barely register eight participations in the Fiesta Grande of 19 editions held, in most of them the Quarter-Finals have been their limit.

Within Mexican soccer, the MX Cup has also been denied to the auriazul team that has participated in 12 tournaments of this competition.

At the international level, the panorama did not change much for those of Pedregal, who have had a presence in two editions of the Concacaf Champions League. And in the 2016 Copa Libertadores they experienced a similar scenario when Deportivo del Valle also eliminated them in the Quarterfinals.

