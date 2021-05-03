Liga MX: Pumas confirms continuity of Andrés Lillini; They are already looking for new reinforcements for the AP21

The Pumas de la UNAM were eliminated after falling to the Eagles of Club América in the Capital Classic this Sunday and consequently, the Gallos Blancos del Querétaro were left with the last ticket of the repechage.

Before the elimination, Leopoldo Silva, President of the UNAM Pumas, launched, through a video, a message for all the fans and right there he ensured the continuity of Andrés Lillini.

“Dear University fans, I am writing to you after a tournament in which we did not achieve the expected results. I understand that after reaching the 2020 Guardians final, we should have entered the league.” He began by saying.

“Have no doubt that we know that we need to strengthen ourselves in certain areas to remain competitive and return to the place that our institution deserves. We are already working on it so that the team has reinforcements.”

Regarding the continuity of Lillini, he assured that he is the ideal coach to face the new tournament.