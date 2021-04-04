Liga MX: Pumas comes from behind to tie at 2 against Pachuca in Ciudad Universitaria (Goals)

The set of the Tuzos del Pachuca let slip an important triumph within the MX League, after drawing as visitors 2 for 2 against the Pumas of the UNAM, in meeting of the day 13 of this Guardians Tournament 2021.

Coach Paulo Pezzolano’s team ended up very upset on the Ciudad Universitaria stadium field, after failing to tie their fourth consecutive victory of the tournament by beating Tigres, Toluca and Tijuana in the previous days.

The goals by Pachuca were the work of Ismael Sosa, who put his team ahead at minute 35 of the first half and Erick Sánchez at minute 75 of the second half. Meanwhile Sebastián Saucedo discounted for Pumas at 90 minutes and Juan Dinenno tied at 93 by way of the penalty.

With this result, the Tuzos del Pachuca team rises momentarily to tenth position with 14 units, while the Pumas remain in 13th place in the general table with only 13 points.

