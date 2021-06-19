Liga MX: Pumas cancels preseason in Acapulco and returns to CDMX

The UNAM Pumas traveled to the city of Acapulco, Guerrero to carry out part of their preseason towards the 2021 Opening of the MX League, however, the bad weather made the team have to return to the CDMX from emergenca.

The Pumas had been doing preseason in Cantera and this week, they moved to the beach to continue their preparation but the weather conditions made the team return.

Pumas will return to work at Cantera for the rest of the preseason, as conditions only allowed him to work one day in the city of Acapulco.

Due to the bad weather in Acapulco, Pumas will suspend its preseason stage on the beach and will return to Mexico City. @record_mexico – Karla Uzeta (@Karla_Uz) June 18, 2021

Pumas will have preseason games, heading to Apertura 2021 and will face their Sub 20 subsidiary in the first of the games.