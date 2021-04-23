Liga MX: Pumas boasts “superiority” against Puebla prior to matchday 16

The UNAM Pumas visit Puebla this afternoon in the match corresponding to day 16 of the tournament Closing 2021 of the MX League, with the mission of winning three points that gives hope to those led by Andrés Lillini of being able to get into the playoff zone against one of the best team of the season.

Pumas, prior to the game, shared some statistics in the current Clausura 2021 of the MX League where it surpasses Puebla in everything despite the fact that La Franja, directed by Nicolás Larcamón, is one of the best teams in the tournament and the great surprise of the championship.

“Our Sports Intelligence department presents us the statistical Versus against Puebla. @Suzuki_Mex # HoyMásQueNunca #SoyDePumas # TuPasiónEsMiMotor ”, published Pumas along with the data.

This season, the Pumas are outside the repechage zone in 13th place with 17 points, just one point behind Mazatlán FC that also plays this Friday and a combination of results would put it inside the repechage zone. .

For its part, Puebla is in third place with 26 points, only below Cruz Azul and Club América, who are in first and second place with 37 and 35 units, so one more victory for La Franja will confirm their good shape.

