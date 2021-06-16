Liga MX: Pumas announces the preseason matches heading to the Apertura 2021 tournament

The UNAM Pumas continue with the first pre-season stage at the ‘La Cantera’ facilities, with their sights set on the start of the Opening tournament 2021 of Liga MX in Mexican soccer.

After announcing their first additions to the squad and coaching staff, the university team led by coach Andrés Lillini has announced the rivals they will face in preparation matches for the 2021-2022 season.

“To continue their work with a view to the Apertura 2021 tournament, the first men’s team of the Pumas will hold several preparation games in the coming days: On Sunday, June 20, at 8:00 a.m., they will have their first match, against the category sub-20 auriazul, as part of the activity in Acapulco “.

“On Friday, June 25, also in Acapulco, they will face the Braves of FC Juárez, at 8:00 a.m. Later, on Saturday, July 3, at 5:00 p.m., they will face Atlético Morelia -of Expansión. MX- in the Morelos Stadium, in the capital of Michoacán “.

“Finally, they will travel to the United States to hold two matches against the San Antonio FC and Querétaro teams, on July 9 and 12, respectively, at venues and times to be confirmed,” the statement said.

