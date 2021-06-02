Liga MX: Pumas announces four additions for Apertura 2021

After they announced their casualties within the squad, the UNAM Pumas have revealed that they will soon announce their first incorporations in the face of the Opening tournament 2021 of Liga MX.

Through Twitter, the University students issued a statement where they uncovered that the soccer players Higor Meritão, Jose Rogério, Washington Corozo Y Efrain Velarde They will do the medical and physical tests to present them officially.

Read also: Liga MX: Bruno Zuculini other reinforcement options for Ariel Holan at Club León

“As part of the planning for the next tournament, the board, headed by the engineer Leopoldo Silva, is closing the last details for the incorporation of the elements that will reinforce the first men’s team of the Pumas.”

Higor Meritão, José Rogério, Washington Corozo and Efraín Velarde will carry out physical and medical tests, once the exams have been approved, they will be officially presented as part of the Club. # SoyDePumas pic.twitter.com/L5YHjNWYIf – PUMAS (@PumasMX) June 2, 2021

“The players who will carry out physical and medical tests are: Higor Meritão, José Rogério, Washington Corozo and Efraín Velarde. Once the exams have been approved, they will be officially presented to the media so that they can immediately join the preseason work,” he says. the notice.

It should be noted that the UNAM Pumas have been reinforced within the coaching staff with the incorporation of Hermes Desio Y Gustavo Vargas placeholder image like the new assistant coach Andrés Lillini.

Read also: Club Tigres: “Tito” Villa revealed details of the famous video of “Tuca” Ferretti during a training session

Visit our YouTube channel to enjoy our content