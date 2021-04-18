Liga MX: Pumas and Tigres draw goalless in CU

Pumas and Tigres scored one point per side after the zero-goal draw in the match on the 15th date of the 2021 Guardians of the MX League, a match played in CU and where no damage was done beyond the goals canceled by the VAR.

Mozo and Carlos González were the players who scored in the match, however, both goals were announced by the VAR.

The duel was played in the midfield and with a little more arrivals from Pumas, however, they could not hurt themselves and only got one point.

With this result, Pumas did not move from 12th place and continues in repechage positions, while Tigres remained in 9th place.

Tigres will face Rayados in the next Liga MX match on matchday 16, while the Pumas will face Puebla next Friday.