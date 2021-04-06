Liga MX: Pumas and Chivas will not qualify for the Repechage, assures Fabián Estay

The Pumas of the UNAM and the Chivas Rayadas del Guadalajara are experiencing a terrible moment in Liga MX and both clubs, known as ‘great’, are out of Repechage positions with 4 days remaining until the end of the regular phase.

Both teams are with 13 points, however, Chivas has a pending match against Rayados de Monterrey.

Thus, according to Fabián Estay, neither of the two teams will qualify for the Liguilla, as they have a tight schedule for the closing of the tournament.

“I see a team beaten, without confidence. Aspiring to 12 is still a failure and Pumas only did in 3 minutes what he did not do in the entire tournament. I think neither of them will qualify because of the calendar they have” .

Chivas Calendar:

Visit to Cruz Azul Receive Xolos Visit Rayados Visit Atlas Receive Tigers

Pumas calendar:

Visit to Necaxa Receive Tigers Visit to Puebla Receive America

