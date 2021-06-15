Liga MX: Puebla would have ‘tied up’ Fernando Aristeguieta as reinforcement for the Apertura 2021

The Puebla Strip already plans the future without Santiago Ormeño for the 2021 Opening of the MX League and according to several reports, it would already have tied the Venezuelan striker Fernando Aristeguieta of Mazatlán FC.

According to information from the Tiempo Extra portal, Puebla had the question of whether to sign Julio Furch or the Venezuelan striker from Mazatlán, although apparently they will finally decide on Aristeguieta to replace Ormeño’s loss, who left for León.

In turn, the journalist Mario Alberto Sánchez did not consider the transfer closed, although he showed that everything is well under way and it would be a matter of time for Puebla to present Aristeguieta among its ranks.

Negotiations between Puebla and Mazatlán continue for Fernando Aristeguieta. He hasn’t signed, he’s not closed, but he’s on the right track. Https://t.co/X2PAW2lM8x – Mario Alberto Sánchez (@MarioSanchezVe) June 14, 2021

“Negotiations between Puebla and Mazatlán continue for Fernando Aristeguieta. It has not signed, it is not closed, but it is on the right track ”, he revealed.

In the Clausura 2021 of the MX League with Mazatlán FC Fernando Aristeguieta played 15 games where he managed to score three goals, accounting for 61% of the total minutes, of the squad that was led by Tomás Boy.

