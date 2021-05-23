Liga MX: Puebla would be reinforced with a Tepatitlán FC player from the Expansion League

The Puebla Strip would have in its sights the side of the Tepatitlán FC team of the MX Expansion League Eduardo Tecpanécatl, because the coach of the camotero team Nicolás Larcamón wants him in the team for the next Apertura 2021 of the MX League.

According to information from Marca Claro, Puebla wants to reinforce itself with a side in the face of the possible departure of Salvador Reyes who could go to Club América for next season, so Eduardo Tecpanécatl would be the option chosen by Larcamón.

As detailed in the information, this situation will not be defined until the competitions are over and we will see how to configure Puebla’s squad for next season and Larcamón wants to reinforce his team for the following season with the Tepatitlán FC side.

For now, Puebla will play the semifinals of the Clausura 2021 of the MX League against Santos Laguna after losing the first leg three goals to zero, so for the second leg they will have a titanic task to achieve the pass to the grand final looking for the comeback.

It should be remembered that Puebla is the owner of Eduardo Tecpanécatl’s file, so it facilitates his arrival at Puebla and more so when coach Nicolás Larcamón wants him among his ranks due to any loss that may occur in the summer market.

