Liga MX: Puebla would already have the replacement of Santiago Ormeño to reinforce its forward

It is practically a fact that Santiago Ormeño will leave Puebla for the next Apertura 2021 tournament of the MX League where he would reinforce the Tuzos del Pachuca or the Club León, although this point is still not fully defined, so La Franja would already have the chosen one to replace him and it would be Fernando Aristeguieta of Mazatlán FC.

According to information revealed by ESPN, Puebla wants Aristeguieta from Mazatlán FC, since he would be a striker liked by La Franja coach Nicolás Larcamón to replace Ormeño’s imminent absence for the next tournament.

As detailed in the information, Larcamón really likes Aristeguieta’s characteristics as a forward and believes that he would be a good option to replace Santi Ormeño, since he believes that he has a good back game, is a good finisher and would help the team to retain the ball in the opponent’s court.

This operation would come to fruition because both Puebla and Mazatlán FC are under the control of the same owner, Grupo Salinas, so it is very likely that Fernando Aristeguieta will reinforce Puebla for Apertura 2021.

In the current Clausura 2021 of the MX League with Mazatlán FC Fernando Aristeguieta played 15 games where he managed to score three goals, accounting for 61% of the total minutes, of the squad that was directed by Tomás Boy.

