Liga MX: Puebla suspends ticket sales because of Pachuca’s “fault”

After what was experienced in the first leg of the Clausura 2021 semifinals, between the Tuzos del Pachuca and the Cruz Azul Machine, with an evident overcrowding in the Hidalgo Stadium, the Puebla Strip decided to take its precautions to avoid a possible sanction by Liga MX.

Through their social networks, Puebla reported that they will momentarily stop the sale of tickets for the return match against Santos Laguna, to carry out an analysis of the available seats at the Cuauhtémoc Stadium and not exceed the indicated limit.

Previously, the Strip reported that they had permission from the health authorities to enter 50% of the capacity of their stadium, which translates into 23,708 tickets (the Cuauhtémoc has capacity for 47,417 fans).

This responds to our commitment to guarantee the safety of all and the adherence to sanitary measures with a capacity of 50%. (2/3) – Club Puebla (@ClubPueblaMX) May 20, 2021

“Due to the response we have received from the fans to attend our semifinal game, it is required to momentarily stop ticket sales from now until 5 pm today.

This responds to our commitment to guarantee the safety of all and the adherence to sanitary measures with a capacity of 50%.

Enfranjados: Remember that from 5PM you can buy your tickets normally at http://pueb.la/boletosSF and at the following Points of Sale: http://pueb.la/puntosdeventa “

