Liga MX: Puebla says goodbye to Santiago Ormeño and fans “cry” in networks

The Esmeraldas del León made the hiring of Santiago Ormeño as his second booster for him Opening Tournament 2021, so the Puebla Strip said goodbye to its scorer after a great campaign.

Through their social networks, the Enfranjado team dedicated a few words to Ormeño, remembering his best moments, goals, memes and even the eLigaMX, wishing him luck in his future.

“We were going to get sentimental but we prefer good humor, my Santi. Thanks for the laughs, memes and goals. And may the football gods always bless #eLIGAMX! Goodbye, my Santtormun, Santorme, Orme, OrmeDeus, Zlatan Ibrahiormeño! “

We were going to get sentimental but we prefer a good mood, my Santi Thanks for the laughs, memes and goals. And may the football gods always bless #eLIGAMX! See you later, my Santtormun, Santorme, Orme, OrmeDeus, Zlatan Ibrahiormeño! # LaFranjaQueNosUne pic.twitter.com/hnoMw90402 – Club Puebla (@ClubPueblaMX) June 5, 2021

Quickly, the responses to the message from the Strip were filled with messages from the fans, who “mourned” Ormeño’s departure and thanked him for his dedication to the team.

