Liga MX: Puebla presents 4 positive cases of COVID and cancels friendly vs Toluca

The Camoteros del Puebla are doing their preseason heading to the 2021 Opening of the MX League, however, the team’s plans have been modified after presenting 3 positive cases of COVID-19, for which they canceled the friendly match.

Pueba would play a preparation match against Toluca, however, as a health measure, the match was canceled and the players were placed in isolation.

“The Puebla Club informs that after the COVID-19 detection tests carried out on the campus in accordance with the Liga MX prevention protocol, three positive cases were detected in players and one in a staff member, all of them asymptomatic and those who are in isolation and following all the protocols in the city of Puebla “. The Strip said in a statement.

4 positives of Covid-19 in Puebla: 3 players and 1 staff element For prevention, friendly vs Toluca is canceled https://t.co/POxdyuJK3u – Diana Ballinas (@DBallinas) July 4, 2021

The names of the players or the staff who were positive were not revealed, however the club assures that they are asymptomatic and are complying with the protocols.

The Apertura 2021 will start on July 22, that is, in just over two weeks, so players have time to recover from the virus.

