Liga MX: Puebla officially announces Pablo Parra as his reinforcement for AP21

The Puebla Strip officially announced the arrival of the Chilean midfielder Pablo Parra as their new reinforcement for the next Apertura 2021 Tournament of the MX League, after a great Clausura 2021 where those led by Nicolás Larcamón managed to advance to the semifinals.

Puebla, through its social networks, announced the arrival of Pablo Parra to the team for the next season through a rather curious and entertaining video that the Chilean will be part of La Franja.

“A new character arrives at #LaFranjaQueNosUne.”, Published Puebla on its official Twitter account.

Pablo Parra, a 26-year-old midfielder, plays as an offensive midfielder and can play for both wings as a winger.

Parra belongs to the Curicó Unido team and has played for Ñublense, U de Chile and Cobreloa.

