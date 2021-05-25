Liga MX: Puebla makes the renewal of Nicolás Larcamón official

After a Clausura 2021 where they finished among the first four places in the classification and in which they reached the semifinals, the Puebla Strip made official the renewal of Nicolás Larcamón as its technical director.

Through its social networks, the Strip published an emotional video in which four fans dedicate a few words to Larcamón for what was done with the club, to later become the first to know the news of the renewal for the next three years of the Argentine coach.

“First tournament in Mexico, we reached the semifinals and signed our second best short tournament. This is just the beginning! 18 more months with #LaFranjaQueNosUne “

In addition, Larcamón spoke about what he achieved in his first season in Liga MX with the Strip, ensuring that, although they made history with a great campaign, they will seek to repeat the performance shown in the next tournaments.

“We are very happy to give continuity to this project, because we trust a lot in the capacity, not only ours, but in all the people who make Puebla the team that it was throughout this semester”

“The dedication that the team had this tournament will be the identity that Puebla will have in the next tournaments, with the illusion of being able to give them another historic appointment”

