Liga MX: Puebla makes the departure of Salvador Reyes official

Although the same player had already advanced it in the past, the Puebla Strip made official this Wednesday, June 16, the departure of Salvador Reyes for the 2021 Apertura Tournament, as he will become a new player for the Águilas del América.

Through their social networks, the whole Ranged announced the discharge of “Chava” Reyes and he dedicated a few words to the player, thanking him for his dedication in recent campaigns, where he became a key part of the club.

“We saw you arrive from Morelia, score your first goal and consolidate in first place. Thank you for running and running every minute on that left wing! All the success in the world, my Chava @ 1998Reyes! “

After the official announcement of Puebla about the departure of Reyes, the fans of the Strip were present in the comments, showing their sadness for the loss of an important element.

In addition, several America fans also appeared to welcome him to his new team.

rip puebayern 2021-2021 – trel (@ Alexlira02) June 16, 2021

Thanks, Uncle Puebla. Here in America we are going to take good care of it – Johan Hoffman (@ JohanCanales11) June 16, 2021

Already so fast dismantling the Team, they did not like being 4 Place of the Tournament or what a roll – Richard Dimitryv Lopez (@ 52Cuervo) June 16, 2021

and they did it again disarm the people – LGD (@CamJdaniel) June 16, 2021

Orale, he is going to a team that does have its own training camps … – ℛ (@serrgirri) June 16, 2021

Welcome to the Greatest. – Majestic1916 (@ Majestic1916) June 16, 2021

