Liga MX: Puebla makes the departure of Omar Fernández official

The Puebla Strip suffered a new loss for the 2021 Apertura Tournament, because through its social networks the whole Ranged announced the departure of Omar Fernandez, who played his last minutes with the camoteros in the Closing 2021.

Through his Twitter account, Puebla shared a video in which “El Parcerito” Fernández said goodbye to the club after seven seasons in Angelópolis, thanking everything he had experienced in these three and a half years.

“Meeting this family was beautiful. Working with this coaching staff that arrived, of great human beings, the truth is that it left me many good anecdotes and good values ​​”, declared Fernández in the video.

Thank you for each assistance, thank you for each ⚽️, thank you for defending # LaFranjaQueNosUne every minute of these 7 tournaments together, Omar Success in your career! You stay here Each RT is a “Thank you, Parcerito” pic.twitter.com/k5iVUfTCm5 – Club Puebla (@ClubPueblaMX) June 8, 2021

La Franja also dedicated a few words to Omar Fernández in the publication, in which they thanked him for his delivery during seven seasons with the club, in which he scored 6 goals, 18 assists and played 99 games.

“Thank you for each assist, thank you for each goal, thank you for defending #LaFranjaQueNosUne. Every minute of these 7 tournaments together, Omar Success in your career! Each RT is a ‘Thank you, Parcerito’ “

