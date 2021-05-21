Liga MX: Puebla is not afraid of a possible departure of Nicolás Larcamón

After a great season in the Clausura 2021, the Strip of Puebla is in the semifinals, where they will face Santos Laguna for the pass to the final, which has aroused the interest of some teams by Nicolás Larcamón, coach of the Camoteros.

Despite this, Manuel Jimenez, president of the Puebla, He is not afraid that they could “steal” Larcamón, because in an interview for ESPN Digital he revealed that he has an indefinite contract and they are fully confident that he will continue for more seasons in Angelopolis.

“We understand this, but the obligation of the people in long pants is to give all the favorable conditions to all those who make up the squad and we have done it in spades”

“Nico is very happy, very happy in Puebla, which is beautiful, with an extraordinary meal. His family is happy here and his collaborators and that is important. The players also live happily, especially having a directive that supports them at all times “

Jiménez pointed out that one of the aspects that the directors of the Strip like the most is the offensive style of play with which Larcamón works, which made them reach the big party of Mexican soccer.

“Nico has a very nice proposal that anyone likes. Puebla has given great performances and is always looking for the opposite goal; his vocation is offensive “

