Liga MX: Puebla grows and sends challenging message prior to the 2021 Clausura Repechage

The Puebla Club managed to finish the Closing 2021 in third place in the General Table behind Blue Cross Y America, thus earning a direct place to the Fiesta Grande del Futbol Mexicano, where they are aware that what has been done in 17 days is worth little because it is a new tournament.

“What’s coming is going to be better because we are a great team, we are a tremendous team. We are going to continue like this, this is just beginning, the beautiful thing begins, the good punches begin and we are going to see each other against anyone, “said Javier Salas in a video published by the club on its social networks, after the last game against Santos .

Also read: Club América: Can Henry Martín play vs Portland Timbers?

“We have made a very winning team, those who play, those who are out, we all break the mother and we are going to go for everything.”

“We have all left SELF for US. And there is the result” “Look at each other, we are a tremendous team. We are a great team” End your day with emotion, with the pride of being from # LaFranjaQueNosUne The Extra of the pass to Liguilla, children of their Enfranjadísima! pic.twitter.com/aAiXCM1pDI – Club Puebla (@ClubPueblaMX) May 5, 2021

The Strip team finished the Regular Phase with 27 units and in third place, above teams with powerful squads such as Monterrey, Tigres, Chivas and León, current Liga MX Champion.

“Now the hard part is coming, we have become the goal that everyone wants to lower, with which nobody wants to play, but the one that everyone wants to lower. Now that we are in the dance, we have to dance and we go through everything, “he added.

Visit our YouTube channel to enjoy our content