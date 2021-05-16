Liga MX: Puebla defeats Atlas by the minimum and advances to the semifinals of Clausura 2021

The Atlas played with fire. And he did not survive. He had flashes to liquidate and advance to the Semifinals, but he preferred to bet to despair at Puebla, and lost the battle 1-0 (1-1 in the Global), a marker that favored La Franja for its better position in the General Table.

Atlas had fulfilled their goal in the first half by keeping their goal intact, but failed to score the goal that would put them on the other side. At minute 5, Milton Caraglio was close to scoring a goal, but did not connect well with his heel and La Franja was saved. Then, at 17 ‘, Brayan Trejo threw a right cross that passed near Antony Silva’s left post.

Just when the Foxes were dominating, at 24 ‘Puebla had a spirited injection when Amaury Escoto crashed the ball on the crossbar and made all the Rojinegros nervous who did not expect the brave reaction that his rival took from then on.

A minute later, Santiago Ormeño touched short for Daniel Aguilar, who shot from the right but the ball went wide. The Strip looked for the sides, and on the right George Corral wanted to shoot at the goal but a broken center came out.

Atlas cooled the Puebla gale, contained its arrivals, and at 44 ‘, Caraglio put an exceptional service in the area where Jairo Torres connected, but Silva saved. In the second half, Atlas persisted in his idea of ​​finishing the game, so at 55 ‘Caraglio again left Torres to shoot at goal, and again Silva stopped.

Atlas wanted to play with the desperation of Puebla who took advantage of a warm mark from Malcorra that was surpassed by Gustavo Ferrareis, who crossed for Ormeño, but Anderson Santamaría in his eagerness to anticipate scored in his goal for 1-0 at 69 ‘.

It was then that Cocca threw the attackers onto the field to accompany Caraglio, first Julio Furch, and then Javier Correa, but they did not achieve the miracle, and the dream of returning to the Semifinals after 17 years of absence ended.

