Liga MX: Puebla continues its good streak by beating Atlético San Luis 4-1

The Club Puebla continues with its good streak in Liga MX, after beating as visitors 4 for 1 at Athletic San Luis at the Alfonso Lastras stadium, in a duel corresponding to the date 15 of Guardians Tournament 2021.

The team led by Nicolás Larcamón does not believe in anyone, adding with this victory 4 games without knowing the defeat and linking two consecutive away victories against Pachuca and San Luis.

SHOUT IT AGAIN, FROZEN: WIN, GOAL AND LIKED # LaFranjaQueNosUne ! THIS IS THE UNDERDOG OF THE LEAGUE! THIS IS YOUR TOWN! WE ARE THIRD PARTIES OF THE GENERAL, CHILDREN OF HIS VERY COOL MOTHER! pic.twitter.com/chY0oANR6f – Club Puebla (@ClubPueblaMX) April 17, 2021

The scorers for the goals were Santiago Ormeño, ahead of his team to 41, while Christian Tabo put the second, Daniel Álvarez the third and Guillermo Martínez closed the account. While the locals discounted Felipe Gallegos.

With this victory, the Puebla team momentarily rises to third position in the table with 26 units, while Atlético San Luis remains in 16th place with only 12 points added.

