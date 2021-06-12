Liga MX: Puebla announces the departure of Rodrigo Incera

The Puebla Strip suffered a new loss for the next Apertura 2021 Tournament, since the general director of the camotero team, Rodrigo Incera, will not continue to command the institution.

Through its social networks, the Strip reported that Incera, who arrived at the club at the beginning of 2020, will not continue within the team after a year and a half with the Enfranñados, wishing him luck in his new projects.

“To our noble hobby and public opinion. The Puebla Club informs that Rodrigo Incera, who since January 2020 served as general director, has ceased to belong to our institution. “

“We thank Rodrigo for his work during this time and we wish him success in his new projects.”

The former manager of the Enfranjados will now be in command of Atlético de San Luis for the next season, as he arrives at the Potosí team together with Severiano García.

