Liga MX presents the official calendar of the 2021 Apertura Tournament

Less than a month before the next championship begins, Liga MX presented this Wednesday, June 30, the official calendar of the 2021 Apertura Tournament, which will begin on Thursday, July 22.

Through its social networks, Liga MX published the dates of the 17 days of the next Apertura 2021, where the classics stand out, such as América vs Chivas on date 10, Rayados vs Tigres on date 9, and Cruz Azul vs America on date 16.

Day 12 will be one of the most intense of the championship, as it will have the Clásico Tapatío, between the Chivas del Guadalajara and the Rojinegros del Atlas, and the Classic Capitalino, between the Águilas del América and the Pumas de la UNAM.

It should be remembered that this will be the first Mexican soccer tournament in which the elimination of the away goal in the Liguilla matches will come into force.

