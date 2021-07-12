Liga MX presents the official ball for the 2021 Apertura Tournament

Mexican football is preparing for the start of the 2021 Apertura Tournament and this Monday, July 12, the ball that will be used in Liga MX, Liga de Expansión MX and Liga MX Women, in addition to the Basic Forces.

At a press conference, Mikel Arriola, executive president of the MX League, Y Carlos Manrique, Managing Director of VOIT, presented the VOIT 100 years ball, which celebrates the centenary of the sports brand and has international standards for a better experience.

“The VOIT 100 years ball brings together the highest technology in favor of the show, which is present in the balls of the 12 best international competitions, highlighting: La Liga, Premier League, Champions League, Eurocup and America’s Cup”

“The ball with which the different Apertura 2021 tournaments of the LIGA BBVA MX, LIGA BBVA Expansión MX, LIGA BBVA MX Femenil and Fuerzas Básicas will be played, was tested by players from different Clubs and in different conditions of height, humidity and surfaces; in addition to obtaining the ‘FIFA Quality Program’ seal by passing the seven tests of sphericity, circumference, rebound, water absorption, weight, loss of pressure and preservation of shape. “

Mikel Arriola, commented during the presentation of the ball that these types of innovations put Liga MX at the level of the most important leagues in the world in terms of technology and quality for the show.

“With this new ball, the LIGA MX rises to the strictest international standards, by using a ball of the highest technology and quality, always being at the forefront.”

